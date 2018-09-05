Traffic delays in Dublin after number of vehicles involved in collision on M50

MOTORISTS ARE BEING warned of heavy traffic following a road traffic collision on Dublin’s M50.
The incident happened at Junction 13 near Dundrum, according to gardaí.
All lanes have been closed at Junction 13 southbound and traffic is being diverted.
Gardaí have confirmed that a number of vehicles were involved in the incident. Dublin Fire Brigade has several fire engines and crews at the scene.
Some injuries were reported, gardaí have said.
Motorists are being asked to avoid the area if possible or to exit the M50 prior to Junction 13 due to the heavy volume of traffic.
Gardaí have asked onlookers to “please move along” as this is contributing to the high traffic levels.
Dublin Fire Brigade has said there is now a second collision on the approach to the original crash at Junction 13.
“Avoid the area,” Dublin Fire Brigade said.
