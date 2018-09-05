Traffic delays in Dublin after number of vehicles involved in collision on M50

The scene of the incident on Dublin's M50.

MOTORISTS ARE BEING warned of heavy traffic following a road traffic collision on Dublin’s M50.

The incident happened at Junction 13 near Dundrum, according to gardaí.

All lanes have been closed at Junction 13 southbound and traffic is being diverted.

Gardaí have confirmed that a number of vehicles were involved in the incident. Dublin Fire Brigade has several fire engines and crews at the scene.

Some injuries were reported, gardaí have said.

Update: M50 collision Junction13 - Traffic being diverted to the green. Please exit if possible at other junctions prior to J13 due to heavy volumes of traffic. Avoid if at all possible. Can onlookers please move along as this is contributing to volumes. #ArriveAlive — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) September 5, 2018 Source: An Garda Síochána /Twitter

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area if possible or to exit the M50 prior to Junction 13 due to the heavy volume of traffic.

Gardaí have asked onlookers to “please move along” as this is contributing to the high traffic levels.

There is now a second RTC on the approach to the original RTC after J13 on the @M50Dublin. This has resulted in traffic being diverted off the #M50 at J13 to rejoin on J14. Avoid the area. @aaroadwatch pic.twitter.com/Gs5U4V5uug — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) September 5, 2018 Source: Dublin Fire Brigade /Twitter

Dublin Fire Brigade has said there is now a second collision on the approach to the original crash at Junction 13.

“Avoid the area,” Dublin Fire Brigade said.