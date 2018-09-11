This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Trump's visit to Ireland has been called off for 'scheduling reasons'

The November trip is off.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 11 Sep 2018, 5:16 PM
1 hour ago 14,650 Views 58 Comments
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images

Updated 41 minutes ago

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump’s planned visit to Ireland has been postponed indefinitely.

The president had previously indicated that he would be visiting Ireland on a trip to Europe coinciding with Armistice Day on 11 November.

An announcement is set to be made by the US side later this evening, confirming the postponement.

A spokesperson for the Taoiseach told TheJournal.ie: “We can confirm that the proposed visit of the US President is postponed. The US side has cited scheduling reasons.”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has previously indicated that there is always an open invitation for a serving US President to visit the country.

This visit would have come swiftly on the back of hotly contested US mid-term elections in November, when the faith of the electorate in Trump’s presidency will be put to the test. 

The US President had been due to visit Dublin and his hotel in Doonbeg, Co Clare, on Monday 12 November.

Protests had been planned during Trump’s visit, with the large balloon depicting him as an infant set to be transported from the UK for a demonstration.

Varadkar said last week that the news that the US President would be visiting “came out of the blue”

Both the Labour Party and the Green Party, who opposed the visit, have welcomed the news.

Leader Eamon Ryan said: “The visit came out of the blue and has now been cancelled in the same erratic way. We are glad he is not coming.

It’s hard to know why the trip has been cancelled at this stage, but we are nonetheless glad that such a costly, potentially divisive and undignified event will now not take place.

With reporting from Christina Finn

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

