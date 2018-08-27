This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Monday 27 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Trump says 'really good deal' reached with Mexico on trade

Negotiators have been working for weeks to iron out differences to revise the nearly 25-year old North American Free Trade Agreement.

By AFP Monday 27 Aug 2018, 5:24 PM
1 hour ago 3,147 Views 8 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4204501
US President Donald Trump speaks on a conference call with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto
Image: Kevin Dietsch via PA Images
US President Donald Trump speaks on a conference call with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto
US President Donald Trump speaks on a conference call with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto
Image: Kevin Dietsch via PA Images

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has said the United States has reached a “really good deal” with Mexico and talks with Canada would begin shortly on a new regional free trade pact.

But Trump hinted that all might not be smooth sailing from here, suggesting he could cut Ottawa out of the deal reached with Mexico and adding that he wanted to change the agreement’s name.

“It’s a big day for trade. It’s a really good deal for both countries,” Trump said.

“Canada, we will start negotiations shortly. I’ll be calling their prime minister very soon,” Trump said.

US and Mexican negotiators have been working for weeks to iron out differences in order to revise the nearly 25-year old North American Free Trade Agreement, while Canada was waiting to rejoin the negotiations.

While Mexico’s top negotiator, Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo reiterated today that the next step was for Canada to rejoin the discussions on the trilateral accord, Trump said, “We could have a separate deal or we could put it in the same deal”.

Trump indicated he would take a tough line with Ottawa on autos and dairy tariffs, long a source of tension between the neighbouring countries.

Mexico’s President Enrique Pena Nieto spoke to Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today and urged Ottawa to rapidly rejoin the talks with the goal of getting a final NAFTA rewrite this week.

“I expressed the importance of them reentering the process with the goal of concluding an agreement this very week,” Pena Nieto said on Twitter.

He said the agreement with Mexico is “good for both countries”.

“We made it much simpler,” Trump said in the Oval Office announcement, surrounded by Guajardo, Mexico’s Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

Pena Nieto joined by phone, and thanked Trump, calling the breakthrough on NAFTA “very positive for the United States and Mexico”, and looked forward to the trilateral agreement.

Trump, however, said he wanted to drop the name NAFTA, saying it had “bad connotations” because the United States had been hurt by the agreement.

“This is something that is very special for our manufactures and our farmers,” Trump said.

1 December target

Guajardo and Videgaray have been shuttling back and forth to Washington for more than a month for meetings with Lighthizer to try to iron out the bilateral stumbling blocks, including rules for the auto market, before the end of August.

Talks ground to a halt in May, in part due to the 1 July presidential elections in Mexico.

The trilateral treaty has been a key target in Trump’s aggressive trade strategy and he has repeatedly threatened to scrap it altogether, branding it a “disaster”.

But after a year of intense negotiations to salvage NAFTA, US and Mexican negotiators are keen to seal a new deal before Pena Nieto hands power to President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on 1 December. 

For that to happen, the US Congress must be notified 90 days in advance, which means the administration must send the notice by the end of the week.

Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland of Canada had said earlier she was encouraged by the progress and would rejoin the talks once bilateral discussions concluded.

She currently is on a European trip but Guajardo said last week Freeland had indicated she would be available as soon as the United States and Mexico were ready to move to the next phase.

Freeland’s spokesman Adam Austen said, “We will only sign a new NAFTA that is good for Canada and good for the middle class”.

“Canada’s signature is required.”

A key element of the US-Mexico talks has been content requirements for autos, which Mexico reportedly agreed to increase to 75% from North America to get duty free NAFTA treatment.

The sides also have reached agreement on the portion of cars made at “high wage” factories that can receive duty-free treatment, according to reports.

That requirement would deter US auto manufacturers from moving production to Mexico, where labour costs are lower, something central to Trump’s attacks on NAFTA.

© AFP 2018 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		This is how much sleep you should be getting every night for maximum heart healthiness
    79,204  31
    2
    		Multiple dead after gunman opens fire at video game tournament in US shopping centre
    49,441  77
    3
    		'A country transformed': How the world's media covered the pope's Irish visit
    44,267  59
    Fora
    1
    		'Nothing but bogs and rubberneckers': How the midlands' tourism brand was born
    689  0
    2
    		GIVEAWAY: We've got FREE tickets to Europe's top conference for software firms
    360  0
    3
    		Overhauling a dole system that 'discourages' jobseekers could help plug Ireland's skills gaps
    292  0
    The42
    1
    		'It had become slightly more difficult. Your wife starts to realise that actually, weekends exist'
    27,847  5
    2
    		Late scoring show hands Tipp dramatic All-Ireland U21 final win over Cork
    26,150  50
    3
    		Declan Rice not included in Ireland squad as O'Neill confirms England discussions
    24,661  76
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Ben Foden used dating app Bumble to announce that he's getting divorced from Una Healy
    12,493  0
    2
    		We bought some more beauty products from Wish and tried them out. Here's what we thought
    7,904  3
    3
    		How Well Do You Remember Malcolm in the Middle?
    5,398  5

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    GARDAí
    Disqualified driver who caused collision was 'ten times over legal limit'
    Disqualified driver who caused collision was 'ten times over legal limit'
    Public warned about fake print-at-home Electric Picnic tickets
    Heroin and cannabis worth €150,000 seized in Limerick
    DUBLIN
    âStand For Truthâ crowd marched in silence to remember abuse survivors as Papal Mass took place
    ‘Stand For Truth’ crowd marched in silence to remember abuse survivors as Papal Mass took place
    Pope to Irish bishops: Way Church confronts abuse 'can offer an example to society as a whole'
    'We ask pardon for all the abuses' Pope Francis tells Mass in unscripted remarks
    PHOENIX PARK
    The Phoenix Park reopens at 4pm today - over 15 hours ahead of schedule
    The Phoenix Park reopens at 4pm today - over 15 hours ahead of schedule
    Under 130,000 people attend Papal Mass in Phoenix Park
    'Steady flow' arriving in Phoenix Park after a very, very wet start to the day

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie