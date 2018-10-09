This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Tuesday 9 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Trump says America owes Brett Kavanaugh an apology at White House swearing-in

Kavanaugh himself struck a markedly more conciliatory tone, insisting he had “no bitterness”.

By AFP Tuesday 9 Oct 2018, 7:24 AM
41 minutes ago 2,698 Views 8 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4275315

Source: MSNBC/YouTube

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP said he was apologising on behalf of the whole country to his new conservative Supreme Court justice after one of the most contentious confirmation processes in US history.

At a White House swearing-in ceremony, Trump stood next to Justice Brett Kavanaugh and said he’d been “proven innocent” of the sexual assault allegations that threatened to derail him in a Senate confirmation process revealing the depth of the left-right split tearing through American politics.

“On behalf of our nation, I want to apologise to Brett and the entire Kavanaugh family for the terrible pain and suffering you have been forced to endure,” he said at the ceremony in the ornate White House East Room.

Trump showed he still considers the nomination row a political battle. Before the ceremony, he’d described opposition Democrats as “evil” and the sexual assault claims as a “hoax”.

But after being sworn in, Kavanaugh struck a markedly more conciliatory tone.

He told an audience that included the entire Supreme Court and a Who’s Who of Republican movers and shakers that he had “no bitterness” and would never bring politics into the top court.

“The Supreme Court is a team of nine. And I will always be a team player on the team of nine…. The Senate confirmation process was contentious and emotional. That process is over,” he said.

Fight for votes 

Trump sees his success in getting Kavanaugh onto the court — tilting the crucial body to the right for potentially years to come — as one of the major successes of his turbulent two-year administration.

It also comes in the final run-up to midterm elections on 6 November.

original Source: Andrew Harnik via AP

The president — whose Republicans fear losing at least the lower chamber of Congress — predicted that Democrats would pay for their attempts to block the confirmation, especially during the lurid debate over decades-old sexual assault allegations.

“I think a lot of Democrats are going to vote Republican,” he said in his earlier comments outside the White House. “I think you’re going to see a lot of things happening on November 6.”

Democrats had fought tooth and nail to stop Kavanaugh’s candidacy, claiming that the accomplished, conservative-minded judge was not suited to the Supreme Court.

Then, just as his confirmation seemed inevitable, 11th-hour allegations emerged that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl while at high school and exposed himself to a female classmate at an alcohol-fueled dorm party at Yale University.

No concrete evidence was produced to back up the searing accusations, which Republicans described as a dirty tricks campaign.

After an extra FBI probe — which media reports say was drastically curtailed by the White House — also found nothing new, Kavanaugh was finally voted into the coveted post.

Kavanaugh officially took the oath in a more hurried, private procedure Saturday, but the White House version late yesterday gave the Trump administration a chance to perform the equivalent of a victory lap on live television.

Lighting a match 

Trump has repeatedly said that putting conservatives on the court — Kavanaugh is his second appointment — was among the top goals of his presidency.

“I’ve always been told it’s the biggest thing a president can do and I can understand that,” he said.

Swearing in of Brett Kavanaugh as a Supreme Court Justice Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

He called the Kavanaugh row “a disgraceful situation brought about by people who are evil,” and said that the result was “very exciting”.

“I’m doing rallies and people are loving that man and loving that choice,” he said.

In reality, Kavanaugh’s confirmation lit a match under existing tensions ahead of the midterm elections.

The two-vote margin of victory in the Senate made it the closest Supreme Court confirmation vote since 1881 — and by far the most contentious since Clarence Thomas in 1991. Only one Democrat voted for Trump’s nominee.

- © AFP, 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Shock and condemnation across Europe after Bulgarian journalist murdered
    65,302  52
    2
    		Live rat in drain and insects in baking dough: FSAI closed 8 food businesses in September
    63,183  52
    3
    		Gardaí arrest woman (40s) in connection with Macroom stabbing
    45,099  9
    Fora
    1
    		Poll: Do you support Dublin's BusConnects plan?
    387  0
    2
    		Citibank fined €1.3m by the Central Bank over 'prolonged and serious' lending code breaches
    139  0
    3
    		The National Broadband Plan's sole bidder has sold off its remaining stake in Enet
    134  0
    The42
    1
    		UFC dig hole for themselves but strike PPV gold with potential Khabib-McGregor fallout
    80,030  148
    2
    		'It was my own choice. Nobody ever told me not to drink, I just never got into it'
    41,048  20
    3
    		Connacht announce plans for €30 million redevelopment of the Sportsground
    30,475  44
    DailyEdge
    1
    		So, this is why everyone is talking about Una Healy's love life right now
    19,584  0
    2
    		Graham Linehan has been given a police warning amid accusation of 'deadnaming'
    6,229  1
    3
    		Keira Knightley rails against the expectation placed on Kate Middleton in the aftermath of labour
    6,022  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    Scotland should have its own backstop deal, says Nicola Sturgeon
    Scotland should have its own backstop deal, says Nicola Sturgeon
    'The serving and sacrifice Irish soldiers put in during the Troubles - it has never been recognised'
    Split between Donegal and Fermanagh, the future of this village hangs in the balance
    GARDAí
    Dublin model under garda probe for stashing Kinahan-linked drug money
    Dublin model under garda probe for stashing Kinahan-linked drug money
    Woman injured after man hijacks car at St James's Hospital
    Gardaí arrest woman (40s) in connection with Macroom stabbing
    DUBLIN
    1,000 home development gets the green light in south county Dublin
    1,000 home development gets the green light in south county Dublin
    Missing man found after appeal
    Kylie Minogue cancels Dublin and Belfast concerts due to throat infection

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie