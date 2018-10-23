Full forensic excavation of Tuam mother and baby home to take place

Historian Catherine Corless places a "baby's coffin" at a temporary shrine to the babies who died in the Tuam mother and baby home.

Historian Catherine Corless places a "baby's coffin" at a temporary shrine to the babies who died in the Tuam mother and baby home.

CHILDREN’S MINISTER KATHERINE Zappone has confirmed that there will be a full forensic examination of the site of the mother and baby home in Tuam, Galway.

In a statement this afternoon, Zappine said that she had received approval from Cabinet for the excavation of the site.

The actions to be taken include:

A phased approach to the forensic excavation and recovery of the juvenile remains.

The use of technology to effectively locate potential burials.

Arrangements for a respectful reburial and memorialisation, individualisation and identification of the babies.

Last year, a report identified five possible options for how the site should be handled.

In March 2017 the Commission into mother and baby homes confirmed that a “significant” number of human remains were discovered at the site of the former church-run home for unwed mothers. Scientific analysis put the age of death between 35 foetal weeks and two to three years.

Experts have previously said that the excavation of the site will be extremely complex, and that identification of the remains would be difficult, primarily because they would have “comingled”.

Between 1925 and 1960, 796 children died at the Tuam mother and baby home.

The work of Catherine Corless, an amateur historian, led to the discovery. In October, Corless was awarded the Bar of Ireland’s Human Rights Award for her work regarding the Tuam site.

The Minister says that "every effort" will be made to recover all juvenile remains at the Tuam site. — Cónal Thomas (@ConalThomas) October 23, 2018 Source: Cónal Thomas /Twitter

"Lost children - lost sisters and lost brothers", Minister Zappone says that what happened at Tuam was part of a wider pattern. — Cónal Thomas (@ConalThomas) October 23, 2018 Source: Cónal Thomas /Twitter

With reporting by Cónal Thomas