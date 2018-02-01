  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Friday 2 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dublin properties raided in connection with attempted murder of 83-year-old woman in Tyrone

Four males ransacked the woman’s home in Aughnacloy, which is along the border area.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 1 Feb 2018, 2:17 PM
11 hours ago 11,964 Views 7 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3828348
Tallaght, Dublin
Image: Google Maps
Tallaght, Dublin
Tallaght, Dublin
Image: Google Maps

GARDAÍ AND PSNI have conducted searches on properties in Tallaght, Dublin as part of an investigation into the attempted murder of an 83-year-old woman during a burglary in Co Tyrone on Tuesday.

At around 9pm on Tuesday night, four “young” men ransacked the woman’s home in the Sydney Street area of Aughnacloy which is located along the border with Emyvale in Co Monaghan.

A short time later, the woman was discovered lying injured in the garden of her home. She had fallen out of the first story window of her home. She was treated at the scene by ambulance staff before being taken to hospital, where her condition was described as critical.

The woman sustained a fractured spine, pelvis and skull.

A possible link between this incident and three other burglaries in the Aughnacloy, Ballygawley and Seskinore areas are being investigated.

The PSNI are working with An Garda Síochána to try to identify who the four males are.

Today, An Garda Síochána conducted two searches of properties in the Tallaght area as part of the investigation. A number of items have been seized for further examination.

The PSNI’s Serious Crime Branch are treating the burglary in Aughnacloy as attempted murder.

On Friday evening, a black Saab car, which the PSNI believe was used by the suspects during the burglaries, was recovered in Dundalk.

PSNI and An Garda Síochána are appealing for information about a silver car, possibly a Ford Focus, with a false registration of 06 WX 6313.

Anyone who has information about this car or about the burglaries is being asked to contact detectives in Dungannon, where an incident room has been set up, on 101, quoting reference 1218 of 23/01/18.

Alternatively, information can be provided about the incident anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said that they have made “good progress” in the investigation.

“I would like to thank members of the public who have come forward with information. You have made a difference,” Caldwell said.

Read: Fractured spine and skull: 83-year-old woman in induced coma after Tyrone burglary

More: Longford stabbing: Two men in court in Newry charged with attempted murder

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Alleged rape victim of Irish rugby stars told police that incident left her 'humiliated'
72,556  0
2
Gardaí aren't replacing their 'robot' speed vans - meaning fewer checks on Irish roads
48,356  39
3
A 12-year-old girl has been arrested after a school shooting in LA
42,352  56
Fora
1
One of the first investors to take a punt on Stripe is backing this Dublin HR-tech firm
387  0
2
US private equity giant Oaktree has snapped up Tallaght's Square shopping centre
324  0
3
After a record 2016, profits dipped last year at Ballymaloe Foods
194  0
The42
1
RTÉ announce Joanne Cantwell as The Sunday Game's new presenter
44,424  155
2
Ireland head coach Schmidt declines to comment on players' attendance at teammates' rape trial
38,671  0
3
Former Munster scrum-half embracing new role after being forced to retire at 28
35,859  3
DailyEdge.ie
1
People think Kylie Jenner's due date was accidentally outed by the KUWTK Wikipedia page ...it's The Dredge
17,494  0
2
Last night's disastrous Don't Tell The Bride ended with the couple deciding not to get married
15,043  2
3
Skin Deep: Here's why I've decided to stop wearing foundation
8,150  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
NORTHERN IRELAND
There'll be no Irish flags allowed in Strabane's St. Patrick's Day parade
There'll be no Irish flags allowed in Strabane's St. Patrick's Day parade
Taoiseach says electing people from Northern Ireland will give the Seanad an 'all-island dimension'
Dublin properties raided in connection with attempted murder of 83-year-old woman in Tyrone
HSE
Boil water notice that affected 65,000 people lifted for several areas
Boil water notice that affected 65,000 people lifted for several areas
55 people have died during this year's flu season
Boil water notice remains in place for 65,000 people
GARDAí
Policing Authority 'frustrated' with delay in garda review of unrecorded homicides
Policing Authority 'frustrated' with delay in garda review of unrecorded homicides
Woman (59) dies after crash between car and van in Louth
Longford stabbing: Two men in court in Newry charged with attempted murder
DUBLIN
Two homeless men dressed as workmen snuck into Dublin offices to steal cash and phones
Two homeless men dressed as workmen snuck into Dublin offices to steal cash and phones
Aware are educating Dublin taxi drivers so that they can discuss mental health with passengers
Mother and daughter 'living in shed' beside property owned by landlord 'involved in forced evictions'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie