Two people shot dead at Michigan college campus; shooter still at large

TWO PEOPLE HAVE been shot and killed on a university campus in the US state of Michigan.

Michigan State Police said that the male suspect is still at large and considered “armed and dangerous”. According to a statement on Central Michigan University’s website, the person of interest is James Eric Davis Jr. He’s described as a black male, approximately 19 years of age, 5ft 10in and 135 lbs.

According to various US media reports, the shooting took place on the fourth floor of a campus dormitory. The two victims aren’t students, police said.

“There has been a report of shots fired at Campbell Hall on campus. Suspect is still at large, police advise all to take shelter,” Central Michigan University said in an alert on its website and on Twitter.

In a later update, the college said that ”police confirmed two individuals were fatally shot at Campbell Hall on campus this morning”.

The deceased are not students and police believe the situation started from a domestic situation. There are no additional injuries; suspect is still at large.

Michigan State Police said that their focus right now was to “stop any further violence”, and warned of rumours and details coming out that could be untrue.

Once the scene is secure and everyone is safe they will turn to their next mission of investigating the incident and informing the public. Please bear with us as we make sure all students, staff and visitors to CMU are safe. — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) March 2, 2018 Source: MSP Metro Detroit /Twitter

The campus was on lockdown, classes cancelled, and students were told to shelter in place, according to US media reports.

Governor of Michigan Rick Snyder said that “the priority right now is the safety of those still on campus”.

Central Michigan University has about 23,000 students in Mount Pleasant, which is about 70 miles (112.6 kilometers) north of Lansing.

The incident came two weeks after 17 people were shot dead at a Florida high school, sparking a renewed debate over pervasive gun violence.

- with reporting from AFP and AP