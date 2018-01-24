  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Thursday 25 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

US police release footage of officers shooting man dead after car chase

The FBI is investigating the circumstances behind the shooting which his family have described as “senseless”.

By Associated Press Wednesday 24 Jan 2018, 10:26 PM
10 hours ago 27,609 Views 39 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3815495
Bijan Ghaisar was shot dead by police in November
Image: Family photo via AP
Bijan Ghaisar was shot dead by police in November
Bijan Ghaisar was shot dead by police in November
Image: Family photo via AP

US POLICE HAVE released a dashboard video showing the fatal shooting of a driver at the end of a car chase on a northern Virginia highway.

Lawyers for the driver’s family say it provides clear evidence that police overreacted by drawing and firing their weapons without cause.

Bijan Ghaisar, 25, of McLean, died after the 17 November chase, in which he was shot by US Park Police.

Authorities say Ghaisar fled after being involved in a crash on the George Washington Parkway. The FBI is now investigating the shooting.

Fairfax County Police Chief Edwin Roessler said today he released the video in an effort at transparency.

The below video is a clip of the police firing on the man (who is not visible) while he is in the car.

Source: fairfaxcountypolice/YouTube

The four-minute nighttime video shows a chase beginning in the parkway, then turning into a residential neighborhood.

It shows the car driven by Ghaisar stopping twice during the chase, and officers approaching the car with guns drawn. In both cases, Ghaisar drives off.

At the third and final stop, officers with guns drawn approach the car at the driver side door. When the car starts to move again, five gunshots are heard. The car starts to drift into a ditch, and two more sets of two gunshots are heard.

“The video does not provide all the answers,” Roessler said in a statement todayaccompanying the video’s release.

However, we should all have confidence in the FBI’s investigation of this matter as I know it will be thorough, objective and professional.

The Ghaisar family’s attorneys, Roy Austin and Thomas Connolly, issued a statement after the video was released, saying it shows “the senseless killing of a young man at the hands of those charged with protecting public safety”.

Bijan Ghaisar was repeatedly threatened by over-aggressive and out-of-control law enforcement officers, after he drove away from a minor traffic incident in which he was the victim and in which there was little property damage and no known injuries.
No one was even close to being in harm’s way until a pair of US Park Police officers repeatedly shot Bijan at close range as he sat, unarmed, in his Jeep on a residential street.

Roessler said in December that his department, which played a backup role in the chase, had in-car video of the shooting.

He urged the FBI at the time to release video as soon as possible. But he was reluctant to immediately release the video himself out of deference to the FBI’s investigation.

FBI spokeswoman Kadia Koroma declined to comment today on the release of the video or on the investigation itself.

Read: ‘A true music maverick’: The Fall frontman Mark E Smith dies aged 60

Read: Charges dropped against one man accused of raping woman after Jason Derulo concert

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Associated Press

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (39)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Leo: 'I didn't actually get help from my parents - I got a 100% mortgage'
124,034  258
2
The Presidents Club to close down following sexual harassment claims
48,739  105
3
Irish teenager brought to US when he was 12 to be deported for overstaying his visa
48,388  53
Fora
1
Ikea is 'exploring the option' of opening a south Dublin store
1,544  0
2
'I'd work 70 hours a week for myself so I don't have to work 40 for someone else'
382  0
3
Supermac's is hiring hundreds of people as it opens half a dozen new outlets
328  0
The42
1
'I thought you'd asked me that question' - Martin O'Neill involved in another tense interview with RTÉ
43,717  148
2
As it happened: Arsenal v Chelsea, League Cup semi-final
35,721  41
3
Ireland draw Denmark and Wales in inaugural Uefa Nations League
33,972  38
DailyEdge.ie
1
Phil from Tallafornia was on First Dates Ireland last night and well, he hasn't changed a bit
9,907  5
2
Dua Lipa broke up with her boyfriend and her fans are already on to her about breaking the rules
7,681  2
3
Saoirse Ronan celebrated her third Oscar nomination with a candle on some brown bread with jam
7,649  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
GardaÃ­ on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
HOUSING
Leo: 'I didn't actually get help from my parents - I got a 100% mortgage'
Leo: 'I didn't actually get help from my parents - I got a 100% mortgage'
Those who bought houses with major defects 'should get a redress scheme'
Poll: Could you ask your parents or a relative for help in buying a home?
IRELAND
Kilcoyne out of France clash but Ireland enjoying the sun in Spain
Kilcoyne out of France clash but Ireland enjoying the sun in Spain
Top UK Brexit official expects a deal to be reached for leaving the EU 'before the end of March'
Schmidt says Zebo lost out on form as Ireland accelerate Larmour progress
PREMIER LEAGUE
'It doesn't matter' - De Bruyne not concerned with Sanchez rejecting City for Man United
'It doesn't matter' - De Bruyne not concerned with Sanchez rejecting City for Man United
The tactical switch that won the game for Arsenal and more League Cup talking points
James McCarthy confirms successful surgery on double leg break
OPINION
'It breaks my heart that my daughter might think she only exists because terminations were forbidden'
'It breaks my heart that my daughter might think she only exists because terminations were forbidden'
Dear Sirs... How can we take you seriously when you sponsor and attend these events?
'Incontinence, groin pain, I find it hard to walk and physical relations with my husband are impossible'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie