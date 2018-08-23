This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Thursday 23 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

US imposes steep tariffs on $16 billion of Chinese goods

China said it will “continue to make the necessary counter-attacks”.

By AFP Thursday 23 Aug 2018, 7:26 AM
25 minutes ago 1,390 Views 2 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4196731
An online video about US-China trade tensions produced by China's state television broadcaster plays on a computer screen in Beijing today.
Image: Mark Schiefelbein/AP/Press Association Images
An online video about US-China trade tensions produced by China's state television broadcaster plays on a computer screen in Beijing today.
An online video about US-China trade tensions produced by China's state television broadcaster plays on a computer screen in Beijing today.
Image: Mark Schiefelbein/AP/Press Association Images

THE US HAS imposed steep tariffs on another $16 billion (€13.8 billion) of Chinese goods, triggering a swift tit-for-tat retaliation from Beijing, even as negotiators from both sides seek to soothe trade tensions.

The latest action completes the first round of $50 billion (€43.2 billion) in Chinese products that US President Donald Trump targeted, with Beijing striking back at American products dollar-for-dollar at each step.

China “firmly opposes the tariffs and has no choice but to continue to make the necessary counter-attacks”, the commerce ministry said in a statement.

Beijing hit back with tariffs on an equal amount of US goods, targeting iconic products such as Harley-Davidson motorcycles, dump trucks and asphalt, among hundreds of others.

China’s commerce ministry said the US tariffs were “cleary suspected of violating WTO rules” and noted it would file a lawsuit against them under the WTO’s dispute resolution mechanism.

The escalation came as the world’s two largest economies hold their first formal discussions since June on the spiralling trade war.

Trump has pushed aggressive trade actions to lower the US trade deficit, which he equates with theft from Americans. But US trading partners have retaliated aggressively, which is hurting American farmers, manufacturers and consumers.

US businesses have become increasingly concerned about the tariffs, which are raising prices for manufacturers and could hurt the economy, although the prospect of a negotiated solution buoyed world markets this week.

However, Federal Reserve officials have warned that “an escalation in international trade disputes was a potentially consequential downside risk for real activity”, according to the minutes of its 31 July – 1 August policy meeting.

A large-scale and prolonged dispute likely would adversely impact business sentiment, investment spending and employment, the officials warned, and boost prices, which would “reduce the purchasing power of US households”.

Next round 

Still pending is the possibility of new duties on another $200 billion (€173 billion) in Chinese goods, which are the subject of public hearings this week, as well as Trump’s proposed 25% taxes on all auto imports to protect the US car industry.

China has responded by threatening to impose new tariffs on $60 billion (€52 billion) worth of US goods, while Beijing could also target the local operations of US corporations with inspections and boycotts as it has done in past disputes with South Korea and Japan.

China’s state media has taken aim at Apple in recent weeks, accusing the US titan of allowing illegal apps to proliferate on its platform.

US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said China will not be able to continue to retaliate at the same pace as the United States.

“Naturally they’ll retaliate a little bit. But at the end of the day, we have many more bullets than they do. They know it,” Ross said on CNBC. “We have a much stronger economy than they have, they know that too.”

Trump, who has threatened to target all $500 billion (€432 billion) in goods the US imports from China, has made that same point, noting that Beijing cannot continue to retaliate in kind since it imports less than $200 billion (€173 billion) a year in American goods.

Talks continue 

US Treasury’s David Malpass, undersecretary for international affairs, is leading two days of talks with China’s Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen and Vice Finance Minister Liao Min that began yesterday.

The talks are set to continue this morning, but the Treasury has not specified what topics are being discussed.

Trump said earlier this week that he was not expecting much from the dialogue.

“We are a country that has been ripped off by anybody and we are not going to be ripped off anymore,” he said at a campaign rally in West Virginia on Tuesday.

It has to be a two-way street. We only have one-way streets not only with China but everybody.

Thousands of large and small companies and industry groups have urged the Trump administration to reconsider the tariffs, which some say could put them out of business.

But so far it has largely been deaf to the complaints, as only a handful of product lines have been shielded from the punitive duties.

The administration has already been forced to announce a $12 billion (€10.3 billion) aid programme for farmers hurt by the trade row, as US agricultural products, like soybeans, were an easy target for China and others.

© AFP 2018 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'It's embarrassing to sleep rough': Son of Father Michael Cleary reveals he is homeless
    83,078  73
    2
    		Luas back to full service following incident on the green line between St Stephen's Green and Balally
    46,040  16
    3
    		Brothers hospitalised following suspected feud between neighbours in south Dublin
    40,214  25
    Fora
    1
    		How a one-man seaweed startup got on the shelves at SuperValu and Selfridge's
    183  0
    2
    		Cosmetics giant Coty's Irish unit made a million-euro profit the year it cut 200 jobs in Tipperary
    155  0
    3
    		37,000 Eir customers affected by data breach after laptop stolen
    115  0
    The42
    1
    		Tributes paid after former Clare senior footballer passes away after illness
    66,246  13
    2
    		Mayo clubs voted 26-2 in favour of throwing Carnacon out of county championship
    56,555  42
    3
    		'I wasn't lifting any weights': Beirne refreshed in Limerick after exhausting year
    39,045  46
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Rory's Stories is causing a lot of controversy with his latest video on relationships
    7,532  2
    2
    		Kendall Jenner has massively backtracked on that 'super selective' comment, FYI
    5,901  0
    3
    		People are only mad to share the exact moment their dates went rapidly downhill
    5,206  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
    GARDAí
    Appeal to find man missing from Dublin since yesterday
    Appeal to find man missing from Dublin since yesterday
    Brothers hospitalised following suspected feud between neighbours in south Dublin
    Appeal launched to help locate whereabouts of missing 17-year-old Kalem Murphy
    DUBLIN
    Drug-taking, violence and self-harming - what users of emergency accommodation witness at night
    Drug-taking, violence and self-harming - what users of emergency accommodation witness at night
    'Businesses are nervous about this weekend. There’s a lot of confusion about what’s going to happen'
    Appeal launched to find 39-year-old man missing for a week
    MISSING
    Teenager (15) missing from Dublin city centre since Sunday afternoon
    Teenager (15) missing from Dublin city centre since Sunday afternoon
    Missing Dublin teen found safe and well
    Gardaí issue appeal for teenager (16) last seen on Friday
    MISSING PERSON
    Body of missing Dublin man found
    Body of missing Dublin man found
    Appeal: 17-year-old Anastasia Iancov has been missing from Balgriffin since Thursday
    Missing tourist found safe and well

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie