Man arrested in London over 2010 murder of Warren O'Connor in north Dublin

Mother Martina and Father Fran at the funeral mass of their son Warren O'Connor in the Church of St. Francis of Assisi, Clonshaugh Drive, Priorswood, Dublin.

A MAN IS due to appear at Dublin District court tomorrow morning charged with the murder of Warren O’Connor on Hole in the Wall Road in Dublin on 16 January 2010.

The man was extradited to Ireland from London on foot of a European Arrest Warrant this evening. Gardaí said he is to be charged with murder and will be brought to the District Court at the CCJ on Saturday morning.

On 16 January 2010, Warren O’Connor from Coolock, Dublin was stabbed to death on the Hole in the Wall Road, Coolock.

A garda spokesman said: “A prolonged and intense investigation conducted by detectives from Malahide and Coolock Garda Stations over eight years, involving cooperation with police forces from other jurisdictions resulted in an investigation file been forwarded to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

“Directions to charge the man with murder were received late in 2017 and a European Arrest warrant was obtained.”

Police in London arrested the man last month and he has been held in custody since then awaiting extradition.