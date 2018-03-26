  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Monday 26 March, 2018
Calm and cool conditions today - but frosty, wintry weather set to return later this week

Hail and sleet showers are forecast throughout the week.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 26 Mar 2018, 10:17 AM
1 hour ago 9,524 Views 4 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3924118
Image: Sam Boal via Rolling News
Image: Sam Boal via Rolling News

FREEZING CONDITIONS ARE due to make a return later this week, with rain, frost and some snow forecast in some parts of the country.

Met Éireann says it expects hail and sleet showers to fall on Wednesday, with similar conditions persisting into the weekend.

The week is off to a rather dry start, however, rain is set to develop across southwest Munster and will gradually spread across the east throughout the day. Temperatures will range between eight to 11 degrees today.

Tomorrow will be a bright and cool day, with some blustery winds and heavy showers. Rainfall will be most frequent over northern counties, according to Met Éireann.

Wintry conditions will begin to appear across the country tomorrow night, as rain and hail showers are expected with some sleet on hills and western areas. Temperatures will drop to as low as zero degrees, with some frost in places.

Wednesday will remain cold with heavy showers expected throughout the day.

Met Éireann says it expects some sleet showers on western and northern hills on Wednesday morning, with top afternoon temperatures of just five to eight degrees.

“A cold, frosty night is expected, with some icy surfaces,” the forecaster says.

Temperatures are forecast to drop again to as low as -2 degrees.

Looking forward to the long weekend, Good Friday is forecast to be generally cloudy and misty, with rainfall expected during the day.

Met Éireann says western areas of the country are likely to experience the best of the dry weather, however, it will be generally cold and frosty overnight.

Early indications from Met Éireann point to cool weather throughout Easter weekend. Dry and bright spells are expected each day, but cold and frosty conditions are forecast in many places at night.

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
