'Typical April weather' is on the way

MANY PARTS OF the country have enjoyed sunshine in recent days, however weather more “typical” for this time of year is on the way.

Met Éireann said there will be sunny spells and scattered showers today. A few showers will turn heavy in the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures will range from 11 to 13 degrees Celsius in moderate to fresh westerly winds.

It’s expected to become dry early tonight with clear spells. Lowest temperatures will range from five to eight degrees in light southwest winds.

‘Typical’ weather

Tomorrow will start largely dry and bright. However, cloud will increase during the morning followed by some rain. The rain will mainly affect western coastal areas. Temperatures will peak at 13 to 16 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest winds.

Tomorrow night will see scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle, and lowest temperatures of between five and eight degrees.

There will be sunshine and showers on Tuesday, with a risk of persistent rain over southern areas. Top temperatures will range from 11 and 14 degrees in southwest winds.

“It will turn a bit cooler from Wednesday onwards as winds turn westerly, bringing typical April weather with sunshine and showers for the second half of the week,” Met Éireann said.

The showers will become widespread and heavy during the afternoons and evenings afternoon. Temperatures will be closer to averages for this time of year, between 10 and 13 degrees. Towards the end of the week, nighttime frost is likely.