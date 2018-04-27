Sunshine, rain and a risk of thunder all on the way

A NUMBER OF areas are waking up to rain this morning, particularly in Leinster and Munster.

This rain is expected to give way to scattered showers by the afternoon, according to Met Éireann.

It’s a drier, sunnier start to the day elsewhere, but some showers will develop and turn heavy this afternoon and evening, with a risk of hail and thunder.

Top temperatures will range from nine to 12 degrees Celsius, in light to moderate northeast to northerly breezes.

Tonight will be cold but showers will die out and clear spells will develop. Lowest temperatures will range from zero to four degrees in light to moderate northeast breezes, with some grass frost forming under clear skies. Some mist and shallow fog patches are expected around dawn.

It’s expected to be cool, dry and bright tomorrow morning, with sunny spells developing. There’ll be further sunshine in the afternoon and evening, but occasional showers too – some will be heavy and hail and thunder is also possible. Top temperatures will range from 9 to 13 degrees, in light to moderate northeast to northerly breezes.

Tomorrow night will be cold. Showers will mostly die out and many places will then be dry and clear. Low temperatures will dip to zero to three degrees, with sharp grass frost and possibly some mist and shallow fog around dawn.

Next week

Temperatures will peak at 10 to 12 degrees on Sunday. There’ll be sunshine at first, but heavy showers will develop quite widely as the day progresses.

Met Éireann said many of these showers will be slow-moving so will be heavy, and there is likely to be some hail, with a risk of thunder. Winds will be light to moderate variable but mainly north or northeasterly.

It’s expected to be cold and mostly dry overnight with light winds and low temperatures of zero to two degrees. There will be a widespread grass frost and possibly some mist and shallow fog around dawn.

The weather will be changeable for the first half of next week. It is expected to be cold, with temperatures below normal. There will be sunny spells and showers, some heavy, with a risk of thunder.