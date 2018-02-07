A freezing start to the morning with frost and ice widespread throughout the country

A STATUS YELLOW weather warning remains in place until 10am this morning after temperatures plunged to -4 degrees in parts of the country last night.

Met Éireann said it is still very cold this morning with frost and ice around the country, with temperatures set to stay low throughout the day, especially in the east.

There’ll be some sunny breaks in the east to start the day but it will then become cloudy in all areas during the morning, paving way to a cloudy and rather damp afternoon.

AA Roadwatch has warned that ice is especially likely in sheltered areas and on minor roads this morning.

It advised motorists to leave time to de-ice the windscreen of their car, and added: “Remember it can take you up to ten times longer to stop your vehicle in icy conditions so slow down and leave plenty of extra space between you and whoever’s in front.”

Sleet may arrive before the rain in eastern parts of the country, with temperatures set to range between 3 and 5 degrees. It’ll be a bit warmer in the west, with afternoon temperatures ranging between 5 and 9 degrees.

Tomorrow will be milder with bright spells and a few showers but it’s set to get colder again on Thursday night.

Into Friday morning, showers will turn into sleet and snow across the north and west. There will also be the risk of hail and thunder near Atlantic coasts.

Temperatures will dip below freezing again, going as low as -3.