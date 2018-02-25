Met Éireann extends warning about 'exceptionally cold weather' next week

MET ÉIREANN HAS extended its national weather warning as it forecasts “exceptionally cold weather” this week.

Air and ground temperatures will be five to 10 degrees below normal with significant wind chill and “penetrating severe frosts”, it said.

Snow showers will mainly affect eastern areas on Tuesday, but will become more widespread and heavier through the middle of the week with significant and disruptive accumulations.

The national warning, which was originally in place until Friday, has now been extended to Saturday evening.

The forecaster is advising people to consult the government’s Be Winter Ready website for information and advice on how to deal with the cold weather and everything it brings with it.