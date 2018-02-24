  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Saturday 24 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Unacceptable': Kilkee Coast Guard could struggle with the influx of tourists, Dáil told

The Dáil was told that there had been six incidents last year where “no sea rescue was available” from the Kilkee Coast Guard.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Saturday 24 Feb 2018, 7:30 AM
8 hours ago 8,971 Views 7 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3868181
Image: Google Maps
Image: Google Maps

CONCERNS HAVE BEEN raised about the coastal rescue services in Kilkee, Co Clare and their capacity to deal with the influx of tourist numbers during the summer.

Local TD Michael Harty told the Dáil that Kilkee is suffering from “structural, operational and funding issues in the supply of marine sea rescue services”, and that there were several incidents where the Coast Guard couldn’t respond to emergency calls.

These are essential services and a vital component for those who make a living from fishing off our coast, those who engage in recreational activities and our tourism industry.

Since the death of Coast Guard volunteer Caitriona Lucas, who drowned off the Kilkee coast while on a search-and-recovery mission in September 2016, there hasn’t been a full Coast Guard rescue service.

Harty said that the pared-down service was putting the lives of locals, tourists, and those who use the coast frequently such as fishermen, at risk, mentioning six incidents in Kilkee last year where “no sea rescue was available from the Coast Guard”.

“As a result, boats from the diving centre and recreational boats had to go to the assistance of those in difficulty. That is unacceptable,” he said.

Local fishermen and tourists are very apprehensive about putting to sea without having proper Coast Guard rescue back-up.

Responding to Harty’s request, the Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport Shane Ross said that he would inquire whether further necessary cover could be provided in the weeks and months while awaiting a permanent solution to the problem.

Ross said that the reason for the restricted Kilkee’s Coast Guard service (which had originally been a “search-only unit”) was to allow for crews and volunteers to be trained.

“Since the accident, in the interests of ensuring the immediate safety of Kilkee volunteers, the unit has been restricted to shoreline searches and inshore boat searches using a soft inflatable rescue boat known as a D-class lifeboat.

This is to allow time for the training of new crews and for existing members to be recertified to a sufficient standard to operate the more complex rigid inflatable boats, RIBs, which can venture further out to sea or into more challenging conditions.

“I can understand why people may feel frustrated by this but I hope the Deputy will also understand the reasons it is being done.”

He said that other emergency units such as the Kilrush RNLI lifeboat, the Aran Islands all-weather lifeboat, and the Ballybunion community rescue boat unit would all service the area.

But Harty said that there were concerns about how the service would cater for the influx of tourists in the summer, who would engage in water sports and increase the number of people the Kilkee Coast Guard unit would service.

“…Just having shore-based activity is not sufficient to supply a rescue service in a seaside resort like Kilkee.

Kilkee has a small population in winter. In the summer, however, the number of people there can rise to 25,000. These individuals avail of the sea-based activities on offer in Kilkee, which is a major tourist attraction.
Not having proper sea rescue services is completely unacceptable.

The Minister said that he was “mindful” of the concerns raised but said the full safe RIB service will be restored when the unit is ready “but not beforehand”.

I hope it will be done with haste but with care and prudence as well.

When the Department was asked by TheJournal.ie whether it had an indication of when the training would be, it didn’t address the question but gave the following response instead:

“The [Kilkee] unit has a rigid inflatable boat (RIB) on station which is currently deployed as a training boat. This will not be made operational until the unit has attained the necessary team competencies. These competencies will be assessed at an Operational Readiness Audit when the Unit is deemed ready in all respects. This is in line with current Irish Coast Guard boat operations policy for all its Units.

“Kilkee Coast Guard Unit (CGU) is currently resourced with a five-metre inflatable boat which can travel at 20 knots. The boat, commonly called a D-Class boat can be used to respond to emergencies in the vicinity of Kilkee. D-Class boats have been successfully operating as lifeboats for over 50 years.

Kilkee and its surroundings are comprehensively served by the Coast Guard helicopter in Shannon, RNLI lifeboats at Kilrush and Inis Mór, a Community Rescue Boat at Ballybunion plus Doolin and Ballybunion CGUs.

The circumstances surrounding the death of Caitríona Lucas are currently under investigation by the Marine Casualty Investigation Board and the Health and Safety Authority.

Read: Interim report into death of Coast Guard volunteer Caitríona Lucas published

Read: Man in critical condition after being washed into sea in Clare

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
All the publicans in this Cork town plan on keeping the shutters down this Good Friday
74,765  143
2
Warning issued for 'significant wind chill and disruptive snow' next week
42,564  32
3
Hot Press writer takes leave from magazine after denying allegations
35,355  0
Fora
1
'Catering isn't a bed of roses. There's a lot of swearing and sometimes pans are thrown at you'
414  0
2
All the publicans in this Cork town plan to keep the shutters down on Good Friday
255  0
3
How to win the hearts and minds of workers so they don't ditch you
65  0
The42
1
LIVE: Ireland v Wales, Six Nations
65,894  87
2
Munster close the gap on Glasgow but impressive win in Cork comes at a cost
42,082  17
3
Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
30,635  19
DailyEdge.ie
1
8 reasons why Irish girls can never truly relate to Carrie Bradshaw
8,466  3
2
Brendan Fraser's GQ revelations show how sexual assault affects men too
7,465  4
3
It's high time that the tabloids stopped bullying Jennifer Aniston
6,406  4

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
DUBLIN
How tech firms outside Dublin are luring staff away from the capital
How tech firms outside Dublin are luring staff away from the capital
Woman injured after being hit by a taxi in Rathmines
The IFI is completely refurbishing its two biggest screens as part of a major revamp
CORK
'We're going to find out how they lived': Researchers to look under the Irish Sea for evidence of first settlers
'We're going to find out how they lived': Researchers to look under the Irish Sea for evidence of first settlers
All the publicans in this Cork town plan on keeping the shutters down this Good Friday
Doctor says 'paralytically, unconsciously drunk' teens at West Cork disco could have died
IRELAND
LIVE: Ireland v Wales, Six Nations
LIVE: Ireland v Wales, Six Nations
Fierce fraternal rivalry makes Wales a pivotal point in Ireland's season
Ireland U20s come up just short in wild Donnybrook encounter with Wales
MORTGAGES
PTSB chief refuses to appear before Finance Committee next week over loan sale
PTSB chief refuses to appear before Finance Committee next week over loan sale
Dealing with a vulture fund - how these families have coped
Mortgages sell-off will disrupt already-volatile housing market, charities warn

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie