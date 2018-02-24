How much are these 100 Cork apartment being sold for? It's the week in numbers

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

519,000: The average number of viewers of the tv show Derry Girls in Northern Ireland, making it the most watched show ever there.

€7.1 million: The Lotto jackpot, which was won by one lucky punter this week.

99: The age of influential US preacher Billy Graham, whose death was announced this week.

7: The number of people who took part in the last meeting of the Citizens’ Assembly who were improperly recruited.

90,000: The number of customers RaboDirect Ireland has. It announced this week it will soon be ceasing operations here.

€28 million: The guiding price on a group of apartments in Cork city being sold by a major US fund.

10: The number of routes being changed by Dublin Bus so that they don’t pass through College Green.

96: The number of years the music store Waltons has been operating in Dublin. It announced this week it would be closing its iconic George’s Street store.