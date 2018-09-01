How many post offices are due to close in rural Ireland? It's the week in numbers

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

5: The number of men arrested after Ireland’s Defence Forces helped with a significant cocaine seizure in the UK on Thursday.

4: The number in billions that Coca-Cola is anticipated to pay to buy the Costa coffee chain.

50,000: The number of people expected to descend on Stradbally this weekend for the Electric Picnic.

38: The number of degrees it was when Alize Cornet took off her back-the-front top to fix it during a US Open tennis game on Tuesday. Organisers had to apologise for sanctioning her for her actions during a heat break.

2,975: The actual number of people who in Puerto Rico died during Hurricane Maria – the initial death toll was 64.

159: The amount of post offices on a list released by An Post that are due to close.

16: The number of counties that the hosepipe ban was extended to until the end of September.

20: The percentage increase in calls to St Vincent de Paul for back-to-school help.

1,778: The number of families now living in emergency accommodation, which is a record figure for Ireland.

3: The number of former Dragon’s Den ‘dragons’ who have decided to enter the presidential race.

45: The number in millions that the five-star Druids Glen Hotel and Golf Resort has gone on the market for.