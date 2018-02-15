Gardaí renew appeal for 89-year-old Wexford man missing since early January

GARDAÍ HAVE RENEWED their appeal for information about the whereabouts of an elderly resident of Kilmore Quay in Wexford.

William Bushner was last seen on 4 January in the Kilmore Quay area. He was reported missing by family members the following day.

The 89-year-old is described as being 5′ 10″ in height, of medium build with short grey hair.

It’s unknown what he was wearing when reported missing but he is known to drive a 141-WX registered brown Nissan Qashqai.

Investigating officers are asking farmers and homeowners to check lands, sheds and outhouses. Hotel and bed and breakfast owners are also being asked to check guest lists.

Anyone with information on William’s whereabouts is being asked to contact gardaí at Wexford on 053 916 5200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.