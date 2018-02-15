Temple Street asks parents to keep children away from emergency department as 14 left on trolleys

TEMPLE STREET CHILDREN’S hospital has asked parents not to bring children to its emergency department because of overcrowding.

The Dublin hospital said that the department is especially busy today and urged people to use other treatment options such as their local GP or an out of hours GP.

The hospital specifically asked the parents of children under the age of five who are suffering from gastrointestinal and respiratory infections to consider these alternatives.

There are 14 children on trolleys waiting for a bed in the hospital according to the Irish nurses and Midwives Organisation.

“If your child is seriously ill or injured or you are worried that their life may be at risk, please attend our ED and we will assess and treat your child as a priority,” Temple Street said.

In the meantime Temple Street wishes to apologise to any families who may have an increased wait for their child to be admitted and to families whose children may have to have their scheduled surgery postponed at short notice. The hospital is making every effort to improve the situation.

The INMO also said there are three children on trolleys in Our Lady’s hospital in Crumlin and one in the National Children’s Hospital in Tallaght.

A total of 528 patients are waiting on trolleys and wards in hospitals around the country today. Limerick University Hospital has the highest figures with 55 people waiting for a bed.