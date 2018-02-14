  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Wednesday 14 February, 2018
'At least 14 victims': Gunman arrested following shooting at Florida school

Coral Springs Police are warning the public to avoid the area as the school remains on lockdown.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 14 Feb 2018, 9:40 PM
Updated at 9.30pm. 

School Shooting Florida Students from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School evacuate following a shooting Source: WPLG-TV via AP

A SHOOTING AT a Florida high school sent students rushing out into the streets as SWAT team members swarmed in and locked down the building.

The Broward County Sheriff’s office has confirmed that there are at least 14 casualties and that the shooter is now in custody.

Coral Springs Police said on their Twitter account that Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School was locked down and that students and teachers inside should remain barricaded until police reach them.

Len Murray’s 17-year-old son, a junior at the school, sent his parents a text around 2:30pm: “Mom and Dad, there have been shots fired on campus at school. There are police sirens outside. I’m in the auditorium and the doors are locked.”

A few minutes later, he texted again: “I’m fine.”

Ambulances converged in front of the school, and TV news broadcasts showed at least one person being wheeled to an ambulance on a gurney.

Live footage also showed emergency workers appearing to treat possibly wounded people on the sidewalks. It wasn’t immediately clear how many were wounded.

Television footage showed police in olive fatigues, with weapons drawn, entering the school, then dozens of children frantically running and walking quickly out.

School Shooting Florida Students exiting the school after being alerted to an active shooter Source: WPLG-TV via AP

A police officer waved the students on, urging them to quickly evacuate. Some students exited the building in single-file rows with hands raised overhead to show they carried no weapons.

Others held onto other students as they made their way out past helmeted police in camouflage with weapons drawn.

The Broward Schools department said on its website that it had received reports of “possible multiple injuries” and was dismissing students. The department said students and staff heard what sounded like gunfire and the school immediately went on lockdown.

Murray said he raced to the school only to be stopped by authorities under a highway overpass within view of the school buildings. He said he told his son to save his battery and stop texting, while the boy’s mother told him to turn off his ringer.

No information has been provided yet to parents, he said. “I’m scared for the other parents here. You can see the concern on everybody’s faces. Everybody is asking, ‘Have you heard from your child yet?’” Murray said.

‘I love you’

Murray said he’s had just one thought running through his mind since he got his son’s text: “All I keep thinking about is when I dropped him off this morning – I usually say, ‘I love you’, and I didn’t think morning.

“He’s 17, he’s at that age, and I didn’t say it this morning, and I’m just kicking myself right now over and over and over. Say it early and often, I’m telling you.”

The high school is a sprawling complex set on a track in the South Florida community of Parkland, about 70 kilometres north of downtown Miami.

The school had just over 3,100 students in the 2016-2017 academic year, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. Major streets run along two sides and an expressway passes nearby on the other not far from a residential neighbourhood of single-family homes.

Coral Springs Police have warned the local public to avoid the area. The school has been placed on lockdown, as students and teachers have been barricaded in.

“Do not attempt to get to the school this perimeter is locked down,” the police service said on Twitter.

With reporting by Associated Press

