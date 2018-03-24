  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 24 March, 2018
Spring-like conditions today - but wintry showers set to return before Easter

Sometimes it snows in April, as Prince once sang.

By Daragh Brophy Saturday 24 Mar 2018, 10:28 AM
54 minutes ago 4,273 Views 6 Comments
Snow in Galway at the start of the month
Image: Szymon Barylski
Image: Szymon Barylski

THE COLD CONDITIONS are set to make a late-season return towards the end of next week, with forecasters predicting a risk of wintry showers from next Wednesday.

Met Éireann says there’s a risk of wintry falls across Thursday and into Good Friday too – especially over northern hills.

Conditions will remain largely dry and pleasant for the weekend, but we can expect a wet day on Monday. It will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain again on Tuesday, with temperatures of up to 10 degrees, before the mercury takes a dip later that night.

On Wednesday, “there will be some sunshine but the showers will be fairly widespread, some heavy and slow-moving with the risk of sleet over the hills”.

This is the current outlook for later in the week:

It looks set to remain generally unsettled on Thursday and Friday with the chance of rain or showers on both days. There is the risk of the showers turning wintry at times, especially over northern hills.

The UK Met Office, which is monitoring the same weather pattern, is predicting an increased risk of snow in many areas from Wednesday on – particularly across north and central Britain.

“However, there isn’t currently a clear signal for the timing and details of any potentially disruptive snow events,” Chris Bulmer, Deputy Chief Meteorologist, said.

Whatever the cold snap brings next week, the impact won’t be comparable to the conditions experienced at the start of the month.

“We’re now a lot further into spring than at the beginning of March,” Laura Paterson, Chief Operational Meteorologist at the Met Office, said.

The ground is warmer, the sun is stronger because it is higher in the sky and we have more hours of daylight at the end of March compared with the beginning of the month. All of these factors are likely to subdue the impact of any snowfall.

Separately, Met Éireann is reminding us we’ll have brighter evenings from tomorrow night.

‘Summer time’ officially begins in the early hours of Sunday morning. Clocks, watches and other sundry devices should be put forward by an hour at 1am.

About the author:

About the author
Daragh Brophy
daragh@thejournal.ie

