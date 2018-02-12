Woman charged over incident in which 3-year-old girl was injured

A WOMAN HAS been charged in relation to an incident in which a young girl was injured over the weekend.
At around 4.15pm gardaí attended the scene of an incident involving a three-year-old girl at a house in Shankill.
The girl was taken by ambulance to Our Lady’s Hospital, Crumlin, with injuries.
A woman in her 40s was arrested at the scene.
The woman was charged in connection with the incident and was brought before a special sitting of Bray District Court last night at 8pm.
She was remanded in custody and will appear again before the court on Thursday.
Comments have been disabled as a person has been charged
Read: Three-year-old girl rushed to hospital and woman arrested after incident in Dublin
COMMENTS