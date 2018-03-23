  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Woman in critical condition after being struck by cyclist in Ranelagh

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 23 Mar 2018, 11:51 AM
Grand Parade, Ranelagh, Dublin
Image: Google Maps
Image: Google Maps

A WOMAN HAS been left in critical condition after being struck by a cyclist in Ranelagh, Dublin yesterday morning.

The incident happened at around 9am on Grand Parade.

The pedestrian in her 40s was struck by the cyclist as she attempted to cross the road.

She was taken initially taken to St Vincent’s University Hospital. However, she was subsequently transferred to Beaumont Hospital where her condition is described as critical.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have information is being asked to contact Donnybrook Garda Station on 01 666 9200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

