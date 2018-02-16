Man in his 20s dies in workplace incident in Kildare

A MAN IN his early 20s has died following a workplace incident in Co Kildare.

The incident happened at the Kildare Chilling Company, which processes beef and lamb products, on the Dublin Road in Kildare town at about 2.40pm yesterday.

The man who died was Moldovan and is understood to have only recently begun working at the factory.

Local gardaí and the Health and Safety Authority are both investigating the incident.