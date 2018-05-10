  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 10 May, 2018
World's oldest leader to be sworn in at age of 92

His election was a huge political upset.

By AFP Thursday 10 May 2018, 7:28 AM
1 hour ago 3,616 Views 4 Comments
Mahathir Mohamad at a press conference in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, today.
Image: Andy Wong/AP/Press Association Images
Image: Andy Wong/AP/Press Association Images

MALAYSIAN EX-LEADER Mahathir Mohamad, 92, said he expects to be sworn in as prime minister within hours, after his surprising win over the scandal-plagued coalition that has ruled for six decades.

In a huge political upset, Mahathir’s opposition alliance ended the hold on power of the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition, which has governed Malaysia uninterrupted since its birth as an independent country in 1957.

It capped a dramatic political comeback for Mahathir, who previously ruled the country with an iron fist for 22 years and came out of retirement to take on Prime Minister Najib Razak after the leader became embroiled in a massive corruption scandal.

When he takes power, Mahathir will become the world’s oldest leader. Concerns had mounted about the transfer of power today after Mahathir was not inaugurated by the king, as had been widely expected.

He said there had been some delays due to confusion over certain parts of the constitution but this had now been cleared up, and called for his inauguration to take place by 5pm local time (10am Irish time).

“We expect today for me to be sworn in as prime minister,” he told a press conference.

“There is an urgency here. Currently there is no government in Malaysia.”

His speech came after Najib, in his first public comments since his shock loss, said he accepted the people’s will — but did not give a clear concession, and said it was up to the king to decide on the prime minister as no single party had won a clear majority.

“I accept the verdict of the people and BN is committed to the principles of democracy,” he said.

Analysts warned he could be trying to buy time to win defections from other parties over to BN, in what would be a desperate bid to cling to power despite a landslide defeat.

Uphill battle

To claim a simple majority in parliament, a party or coalition would require 112 seats.

The opposition alliance, Pact of Hope, along with a small ally on Borneo island, won 121. BN won just 79 — down from 133 previously.

However, the official election commission listed the scores for the alliance’s separate component parties when they released the results — not the overall score for the alliance as a whole.

The opposition faced an uphill battle at the election due to what critics said were no-holds-barred attempts by Najib to hang on to power.

His government was accused of gerrymandering while activists said he hurled cash and gifts at voters and there were a litany or problems with the electoral roll, including dead people appearing on the list.

Najib’s defeat could be just the start of his problems — Mahathir has vowed to bring him to justice over allegations that billions of dollars were looted from sovereign wealth fund 1MDB, which the scandal-hit leader set up and oversaw.

Mahathir’s return to the political frontline saw him reconcile with jailed opposition icon Anwar Ibrahim — his former nemesis.

Despite what critics say were BN’s blatant attempts at cheating, the explosive corruption allegations, coupled with anger at rising living costs, proved too much for Malaysia’s 15 million voters.

Citizens were already sick of racially divisive politics in the multi-ethnic country and graft scandals under years of rule by the coalition.

In Mahathir, the opposition found the perfect person to take on Najib. He is a staunch Malay nationalist who could appeal to the country’s biggest ethnic group, and whose years in power were remembered as a prosperous period in the country’s history.

The initial euphoria at the opposition victory will likely give way to some apprehension. Mahathir was also accused of being an authoritarian leader, and political opponents were thrown in jail during his time in office.

