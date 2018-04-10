  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Tuesday 10 April, 2018
'He loves eating sweets': World's oldest living man aged 112 confirmed in Japan

Masazo Nonaka was born on 25 July 1905.

By AFP Tuesday 10 Apr 2018, 12:34 PM
Masazou Nonaka eats a cake after receiving a certificate from Guinness World Records
Image: Masanori Takei via AP
Masazou Nonaka eats a cake after receiving a certificate from Guinness World Records
Masazou Nonaka eats a cake after receiving a certificate from Guinness World Records
Image: Masanori Takei via AP

MASAZO NONAKA FROM Japan has been recognised as the world’s oldest man at the ripe old age of 112, as his family revealed his secret: sweets and hot baths.

Nonaka, who was born on 25 July 1905 – just months before Albert Einstein published his theory of special relativity – received a certificate from Guinness World Records at home on Japan’s northern island of Hokkaido.

The supercentenarian lives with his family, which manages a hot springs inn.

“He needs a wheelchair to move but he is in good condition,” said Yuko Nonaka, his granddaughter.

“He loves eating any kinds of sweets – Japanese or western style,” she told AFP.

He reads newspapers every day and often soaks in the hot springs.

He has seven brothers and one sister who live nearby in the town of Ashoro on Hokkaido.

He married Hatsuno in 1931 and the couple had five children, according to Guinness World Records.

Nonaka has officially taken the title after Francisco Nunez Olivera from Spain died in February aged 113, the organisation said.

Guinness World Records is currently investigating possible contenders for the title of the oldest living person as no one has been recognised since Violet Brown from Jamaica died in July 2017, aged 117.

Japan, known for the longevity of its people, has been home to several oldest title holders, including Jiroemon Kimura, who died in June 2013 at the age of 116.

There are around 68,000 people aged 100 or older in the country, the government said last year.

© AFP 2018

