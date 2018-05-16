Yanny or Laurel? What do you hear in the internet's latest mind-melting debate

REMEMBER THE DRESS? Well it’s back, in audio form.

Yes, the internet’s latest debate is all about Yanny versus Laurel and a four-second audio clip.

The clip was posted by blogger Cloe Feldman and the internet is divided over what exactly they hear.

It features a computer-generated voice repeating a name, but exactly what that name is the question.

So what do you hear, Yanny or Laurel?

There’s been a lot of confusion.

Source: Twitter/CloeCouture

Much like The Dress though, many people have been quick to point out that there is a perfectly scientific explanation to what seems impossible.

It’s all about pitch apparently, and what your ears pick up at different levels of pitch.

Mystery solved, but feel free to tell us what you hear.

(Click here if video doesn’t play)