10 people due in court over probe into details shared online claiming to identify boy convicted of Ana Kriegel murder

TEN PEOPLE ARE due to appear in court this morning in connection with an ongoing garda investigation into the circulation of images and details on social media claiming to identify a teenage boy who was found guilty of the murder of Ana Kriegel.

An investigation was launched when images and details were shared online despite a court order in place preventing the two boys being named.

There is also a provision under the Children Act that prohibits the identification of minors accused or convicted of a criminal offence.

The pair were 13 years old when they murdered 14-year-old Ana in May 2018. They were found guilty of her murder, and sentenced last year.

Of the 10 people summonsed to court, six are male (ranging from age 21 – 38) and four are female (ranging from age 24 – 48).

A woman was previously due to appear in court in connection with the same investigation.

Gardaí said last week that the women charged in relation to its investigation is the first person to face prosecution following a lengthy garda investigation led by gardaí based in the Dublin region.