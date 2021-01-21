#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 21 January 2021
There could be up to 1,000 Covid-19 deaths in January, Holohan told Government

The latest letter from the Chief Medical Officer also said that ‘optimistic’ projections show between 800 and 1,600 cases per day at the end of January.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 21 Jan 2021, 1:34 PM
Image: Department of Health
THE LATEST LETTER from NPHET to the Government said that it’s expected there will be between 500 and 1,000 deaths of people with Covid-19 in January alone.

He said that due to “the large number” of outbreaks in longterm residential facilities and hospitals, “it is anticipated that a total of at least 500-1,000 deaths may occur in the month of January”.

There have been 483 deaths of people with Covid-19 in January so far. That compares to 173 Covid-19 deaths in December, 163 in November, 120 in October and 36 in September.

In a letter to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly dated last Thursday, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said that as of 14 January, there had been 182 deaths notified with a date of death in January.

“Of the 182 deaths in January to date, 23 have thus far been associated with hospital outbreaks and 38 have been associated with nursing home outbreaks,” he wrote to Donnelly.

Holohan also wrote that “optimistic projections, which assume we are past the peak of the third wave, show between 800 and 1,600 cases per day at the end of January 2021″.

Some other points raised in the letter:

  • The best estimate of the reproduction number that has led to the cases being reported last week is in the region of 1.0-1.3.
  • The positivity rate has decreased to 17.5% on 13 January from 21.9% the previous week on 6 January. It’s currently at around 13% this week.
  • “Of great concern” is that the number of patients with Covid-19 receiving critical care has almost doubled since last week. There were 176 confirmed cases in critical care last week, compared with 89 on 6 January. There are over 200 in ICUs now.

Travel

Holohan raised NPHET’s concerns in the letter about international travel in and out of Ireland.

It continues to advise against all non-essential international travel.

NPHET also thinks further measures should be adopted on international travel, apart from the recent requirement to present evidence of a negative/not-detected RT-PCR test result, taken 72 hours prior to arrival to Ireland. 

A pre-travel test alone is not a sufficiently robust system for the prevention of disease importation and modelling shows that even the best-performing tests will miss up to 40% of cases.
NPHET noted that in response to the emergence of variant strains, many EU countries have adopted more stringent travel policies to meet these new risks. These include combinations of pre-departure testing, quarantine requirements on arrival and post-arrival testing rules.

Although there has been fresh consideration of introducing mandatory quarantine in Ireland as similar proposals are being considered in the UK, there are concerns among Government figures that this could have a serious impact on trade.

With reporting from Cónal Thomas.

Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

