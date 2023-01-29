Man arrested and €100,000 of cocaine seized by Gardaí in Arklow yesterday

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED cocaine valued at €100,000 and arrested a man following a search in Arklow, Co Wicklow yesterday.

The search was carried out by the Terenure District Drugs unit as part of an operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in the Dublin 6 area.

During a search of a residence in Arklow, cocaine believed to be worth €100,000, a number of mobiles and drug paraphernalia was seized.

A man in his 50s was arrested at the scene and he is currently detained at Rathmines Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 2006.

Advertisement