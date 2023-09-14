12 counties issued status yellow rain warning, with status orange warning for Cork

A STATUS YELLOW rain warning has been issued for the south of the country, while a status orange warning has been issued for Cork.

Met Éireann has said counties affected may include Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly, Wexford, Wicklow, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary, Waterford.

From Thursday evening to Friday evening, locals should expect persistent and sometimes heavy rain, which may lead to localised flooding, poor visibility and difficult travelling conditions in these counties.

In Dublin, this morning will be mainly dry with bright or sunny spells before a rainy afternoon with a risk of spot flooding. Temperatures will reach 15 to 18 degrees, with light northeast breezes.

Cork will be cloudier with rain or drizzle near the south coast this morning. In the afternoon, persistent rain will develop in the south and spread northwards through the evening, heavy at times.