REVENUE OFFICERS HAVE seized approximately 13.4 kgs of cannabis with an estimated value of €268,400 at Dublin Airport.

The drugs were discovered concealed within the baggage of a passenger who had disembarked a flight from Malaga, Spain.

A man in his 30s was arrested by gardaí and is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at a Dublin Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing, a Revenue spokesperson said.

Revenue encouraged anyone with information about smuggling to contact the agency on 1800 295 295.