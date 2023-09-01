15 Defence Forces personnel dismissed or face dismissal from failing illicit drug tests in 2022

FIFTEEN OF THE 17 members of the Irish Defence Forces who tested positive in 2022 for illicit drugs including the likes of cocaine and cannabis have been dismissed or face dismissal.

A spokesman for the Defence Forces confirmed today that the Defence Forces has discharged eight members who were eight of 17 to test positive for illicit drugs in 2022.

In addition to the eight who have already been discharged, the spokesman said that “a further seven are in the process of being discharged” as a result of testing positive for illicit drugs in 2022.

The spokesman said that the remaining two personnel who tested positive for illicit drugs “are the subject of targeted drug testing”.

As a result of the Defence Forces’ Compulsory Random Drug Testing (CRDT) programme amongst members, the spokesman said that in 2022 there were 14 positive tests for Class A drugs which includes cocaine and three positive tests for Class B drugs, which includes cannabis.

The spokesman said: “Upon being notified of a positive drug test a Commanding Officer has several avenues open to them, one of which being discharge.”

He said: “There is a legally robust system in place that involves the option to appeal, and the decision is vested in command. All decisions taken are in line with best practice and reflect the Defence Forces position as a modern, ethical employer.”

The Defence Forces last year spent €23,856 on drugs testing.

The 17 positive tests is more than double the seven positive drug tests for 2021 as the Defence Forces last year ramped up its drug testing regime post Covid-19.

The Defence Forces annual report states that the Defence Forces Drugs Testing Team (DFDTT) conducted 1,015 individual tests in 2022- compared to 388 tests during the Covid-19 hit 2021.

The report states that the 2022 total equates to 11.08% of the Defence Forces strength and that random Drug Testing was conducted in 16 locations.

The report states that the 17 positive tests represent 1.67% of the numbers tested “which is broadly in line with the general trend over the past number of years”.

The annual report states that whilst the primary role of Compulsory Random Drug Testing “is to act as a deterrent, the inclusion and formalisation of an education and information campaign will reinforce the statement that “the use of illegal substances is incompatible with a career in the Defence Forces”.

The DFDTT also conducted 11 target tests during the testing period.

The 2022 tests included 61 members of the Reserve Force.

The Defence Forces spokesman said that the Defence Forces cannot comment on the scale of drug testing in other organisations but stated that the Defence Forces “drug testing procedures are robust and fit for purpose”.

The spokesman said: “The 2008 and 2015 Reports on ‘Wellbeing in the Defence Forces’ found that Drug Testing was positively supported in the Defence Forces across all services.

He said: “74% of respondents in the 2015 Survey ‘Agreed’ or ‘Strongly Agreed’ that Drug Testing was a positive development.”

The spokesman said: “In 20 years of drug testing in the Defence Forces – 2003-2022 – there have been in excess of 25,500 tests conducted of which 201 have been deemed as positive tests.”