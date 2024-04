CLOSE TO 15,000 animal soft toys that were used in claw machines in Cork and Kerry have been recalled.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) recently announced that Munster Leisure Machines is to carry out the recall of the soft toys as they do not comply with the Toy Safety Regulations.

The toys do not have a CE mark and the CCPC warned that the product “likely presents a serious risk to children”.

The brand, type, barcode and batch number of the toys are unknown.

The product was manufactured in 2021 and 2022 and there are around 15,000 affected products in Ireland.

The soft toys were stocked in claw machines between June 2022 to May 2023 at:

Premier Play Ireland Limited (The Playdium), Tralee, Co. Kerry.

Monkey Maze, Glanmire, Co. Cork.

Little Rascals, Mallow, Co Cork.

Any customers in possession of the toy should stop using it and keep it out of the reach of children.

More information regarding this recall and how to obtain a refund can be found by contacting Munster Leisure Machines.