Revenue and gardaí seize €2 million worth of illegal cigarettes in Wexford

REVENUE OFFICERS HAVE seized about €2 million worth of illegal cigarettes in Wexford as part of a joint operation with gardaí.

The total haul in yesterday’s operation was 2.4 million cigarettes branded ‘Richmond’.

Revenue said the haul resulted from an “intelligence-led” operation and that a man in his 40s was charged and then detained at a Garda station in Wexford.

He is due in court this morning and Revenue said investigations are ongoing.

The cigarettes have a retail value of approximately €2,010,000, representing a potential loss to the exchequer of more than €1,582,000, a Revenue spokesperson said.

“This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing work targeting the sale and supply of illegal cigarettes and tobacco in the shadow economy,” the spokesperson said.

“If businesses or members of the public have any information, they can contact Revenue in confidence on confidential phone number 1800 295 295.”