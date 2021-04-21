#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Wednesday 21 April 2021
Advertisement

200 more apartments planned for south Dublin's Cherrywood

The build-to-rent apartments will be constructed by Ronan Group.

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 21 Apr 2021, 2:00 PM
57 minutes ago 3,771 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5416257
Image: Ronan Group
Image: Ronan Group

DUN LAOGHAIRE-RATHDOWN County Council has approved the construction of almost 200 new apartments in the new Dublin suburb of Cherrywood.

The 198 build-to-rent apartments, which will be built by Ronan Group, will form part of a new development between Cabinteely and Loughlinstown.

The area is the largest single urban development project in Ireland and will eventually be home to around 25,000 people.

The apartment complex will also include 12,151 square metres of office space and 1,431 square metres of café and restaurant space.

Gavin Wyley, Head of Residential at Ronan Group, said the project would provide homes in south county Dublin where residents would have access to “some of the best amenities in Ireland”.

During the boom, the Cherrywood development was hailed as a prime location for first-time buyers and the ideal place for commuters to settle in. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

As the slow-down in the economy set in, however, development in the area halted and large land parcels were left idle.

Last year, plans for another 1,300 homes in the area by another developer were also approved by Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council.

- With reporting by Orla Dwyer.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie