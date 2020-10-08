1,300 homes planned by 2025 in south Dublin's Cherrywood

Images of what Cherrywood Village will look like.

A RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENT company is planning to build 1,300 homes in Cherrywood, Co Dublin by 2025 with construction starting before the end of this year.

During the boom, the Cherrywood development was hailed as a prime location for first-time buyers and the ideal place for commuters to settle in.

As the slow-down in the economy set in, however, development in the area halted and large land parcels were left idle.

Developers Quintain today released their plan for Cherrywood Village where the homes will be built and completed over the next five years.

The planned village is located on a 65-acre site in the Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown area of south County Dublin.

The joint managing director of Quintain Eddie Byrne said the plan for the area now focuses on “community, accessibility and sustainability”.

“Cherrywood Village will deliver much needed new housing supply to an area that is well-connected to existing infrastructure and amenities,” Byrne said.

There will be a mix of new houses, duplexes and apartments. There will also be two public parks, 27 acres of green space and just over one acre of retail and civic amenities in the centre of the village.

Plan for Cherrywood Village in Dublin. Source: Quintain

The company said the village was designed to “create a diverse new community that will be easily accessible by public transport, with a strong emphasis on sustainable development that protects existing heritage sites”.

The Laughanstown stop on the Luas Green Line is located close by and there are plans for “extensive” cycle paths and walking routes.

This includes The Cherrywood Way which would connect Loughlinstown village to Foxrock through a number of greenways.

Construction is planned to begin before the end of this year with the first homes due to be completed by the middle of next year.

“There is an ambitious timeline for the project that will see all 1,300 homes built and the village fully occupied by 2025,” Quintain said.

People interested in the housing planned for this area can register online for a tour of the site.

In 2015, developers Hines released plans for the Cherrywood site which included a new town centre, a business park and 3,800 new homes.

They released further plans two years ago, detailing the aim for thousands of houses and apartments, a few parks and greenways.