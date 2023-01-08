Advertisement

Lord of the Rings: Return of the King
# Quiz
QUIZ: How well do you remember the movies of 2003?
We somehow kept it to only one Return of the King question.
779
0
6 minutes ago

2003 WAS A glimpse into the future of cinema, in the sense that it was a year when the box office was totally dominated by massive franchise films and blockbusters.

While they may not be to everybody’s taste, a lot of these popcorn films were pretty memorable, and if you’re someone who knows your films, we reckon you’ll do pretty well on this 2003 movies quiz. 

Give it a go. 

Which of these Colin Farrell films did NOT come out in 2003?
Intermission
S.W.A.T

Phone Booth
Daredevil
Heist movie The Italian Job got a remake in 2003. In what year was the original released?
1959
1969

1979
1989
Who sang the theme song from 2003 animated movie Brother Bear?
Paul Young
Don Henley

Peter Gabriel
Phil Collins
Which of these franchises released two different movies in 2003?
Charlie's Angels
Fast & Furious

The Matrix
Pirates of the Caribbean
Which MCU bigwig directed the 2003 Christmas favourite Elf?
Joe Russo
Robert Downey Jnr.

Jon Favreau
Kevin Feige
2003's Lord of The Rings: Return of the King tied the record for most Academy Awards (11). Which two other films have won that many Oscars?
Ben Hur and West Side Story
Ben Hur and Titanic

Titanic and The Last Emperor
Titanic and West Side Story
Finding Nemo was released in 2003, but how do you spell the name of the tentacled marine invertebrate in which Nemo and his father live?
Anenome
Amenone

Anemone
Amemone
Lost In Translation featured Bill Murray and Scarlett Johansson as lovelorn strangers in which city?
Tokyo
Seoul

Singapore City
Osaka
Which of these films took in the most money at the worldwide box office?
The Last Samurai
Bruce Almighty

Terminator 3
Bad Boys II
Andrew Lincoln went on to star as Rick Grimes in The Walking Dead, but what was the name of his character in Love Actually?
Steven
Danny

Mark
Mike
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Film buff
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Don't beat yourself up
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Film bluff
Share your result:

