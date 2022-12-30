Advertisement

Friday 30 December 2022
# Quiz
Quiz: Who Said It? 2022 Edition
Can you match the person to the quote?
5.6k
0
1 hour ago

TUMULTUOUS TIMES ARE often accompanied by oratory to match. 

2022 has certainly fallen into that category. The last 12 months have been characterised by upheaval, scandal and war, and there has been no shortage of noteworthy statements to go along with each twist and turn.

How much attention have you been paying to the utterances that defined 2022?

“You know, my favourite thing about the movie is, like, it feels like a movie. It feels like a real, like, you know, ‘go to the theatre’ film movie.”
Barry Keoghan
Colin Farrell

Harry Styles
Chris Pine
"We've all been brought up knowing a lot about Irish history."
Diane Caldwell
Courtney Brosnan

Amber Barrett
Chloe Mustaki
"Without gas or without you? Without you. Without light or without you? Without you. Without water or without you? Without you. Without food or without you? Without you."
Volodomyr Zelenskyy
Yuri Filatov

Vladimir Putin
Sergey Lavrov
"I think if they win, I should get all the credit, and if they lose, I should not be blamed at all."
Eddie Jones
Pep Guardiola

Donald Trump
Ron DeSantis
"I think it’s hard to be alive now. I think societal collapse is in the air. It smells like it."
Colin Farrell
George Clooney

Timothée Chalamet
Leonardo DiCaprio
"I bought my first house at the age of 20 as I went straight into a job after school."
Michael Healy-Rae
Robert Troy

Dermot Bannon
Miriam O'Callaghan
“Today, I feel Qatari. Today, I feel Arab. Today, I feel African. Today, I feel gay. Today, I feel disabled. Today, I feel [like] a migrant worker."
Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani
Gareth Southgate

Cristiano Ronaldo
Gianni Infantino
"A Negroni sbagliato, with prosecco in it."
Olivia Cooke
Emma D'Arcy

Emily Carey
Milly Alcock
"I deeply regret that my behaviour has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us."
Lionel Messi
Sam Bankman-Fried

Hunter Biden
Will Smith
"We didn’t get the bounce I would have hoped for over the past two years."
Stephen Kenny, Ireland manager
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, former Man United manager

Alan Kelly, former Labour Party leader
Arlene Foster, former DUP leader
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Share your result:

