2022 has been 'worst year for hospital overcrowding on record', according to the INMO

2022 HAS BEEN the “worst year for hospital overcrowding on record”.

That’s according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO), which has labelled the end of year trolley numbers “a cause for concern”.

The INMO says over 121,318 patients, including 2,777 children, went without a bed in Irish hospitals this year, with University Hospital Limerick (18,028) worst affected, followed by Cork University Hospital (12,439).

The overall figure for Irish hospitals last year, according to the INMO, was 70,275.

INMO figures also show that 11,842 patients were admitted to hospital without a bed in December.

General secretary of the INMO Phil Ní Sheaghdha said its “members have spent this year working in a constant state of crisis”.

She said this includes “firefighting intolerable overcrowding, coupled with highly transmissible viruses and infections”.

Ní Sheaghdha added: “570 patients are without a bed in Irish hospitals today, we know from experience that in the first weeks of January that trolley figures could have the potential to nearly double.

“The State cannot walk into the next week unprepared for what could be a severe overcrowding crisis.”

The INMO general secretary also accused the government and the HSE of “silent acceptance on this type of overcrowding for far too long”.

“The HSE has acknowledged that things are going to get worse in our hospitals before they get better,” said Ní Sheaghdha, “but have not outlined what precise supports will be made available to our members in the coming days and weeks ahead.”

Ní Sheaghdha added that the and called on the HSE to “have a realistic plan”.

She also cautioned that “we cannot allow a drift into this dangerous situation emerging across the country”.