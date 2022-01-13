Teacher (23) killed in Tullamore while out for an afternoon run named as Ashling Murphy

A stretch of the Fiona's Way walk in Tullamore.

A WOMAN KILLED in Co Offaly yesterday afternoon while out for a run has been named locally as 23-year-old teacher Ashling Murphy, who was from the locality.

Ashling was attacked along the canal bank in Cappincur at around 4pm. Minister Simon Harris said that the young woman was killed while out for an afternoon run.

Local councillor Declan Harvey told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that Ashling taught at Durrow National School – the school’s website lists Ashling as the teacher of first class.

He said that the route she was running on when attacked is “a very popular route that people take”.

The stretch of canal walkway is called ‘Fiona’s Way’ – named after Fiona Pender, a 25-year-old local woman who went missing while pregnant in August 1996.

A man in his 40s has been arrested in connection with the attack on the 23-year-old teacher; he is currently being detained at Tullamore Garda Station for 24 hours.

Sources have said that the suspect was not arrested at the scene.

It is believed that Ashling and her alleged attacker were not known to each other.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee called on anyone with information to come forward and speak with Gardaí, pledging that they would ”ensure justice is done”.

Gardaí are asking anyone who was in the Cappincur or canal walk area of Tullamore before 4pm this afternoon to contact them: Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

With reporting from Garreth MacNamee and Niall O’Connor.