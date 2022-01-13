#Open journalism No news is bad news

Ashling Murphy investigation: Man who was being held is released and eliminated as a suspect

Gardaí are keen to stress that he his no longer a suspect in the case.

By Niall O'Connor Thursday 13 Jan 2022, 11:41 PM
Image: RollingNews.ie

THE MAN ARRESTED in relation to the murder of Ashling Murphy in Tullamore has been released without charge and gardaí have said he is no longer a suspect.

Gardaí confirmed in a statement released shortly before 11pm that the man has been “eliminated from Garda enquiries and is no longer a suspect”.

Officers said this morning that a “full-scale” murder investigation had been launched into the killing, with over 50 gardaí assigned.

Ashling, who was from the village of Blue Ball outside Tullamore, was attacked along the canal bank way in Cappincur, to the east of the Co Offaly town, at around 4pm on Wednesday.

A 40-year-old man was arrested a short time after her body was discovered.

He was questioned by gardaí in the town throughout the day today, before it was confirmed tonight that he would be released. 

Gardaí are keen for the message to out clearly and unambiguously that the man has been eliminated from the probe and is no longer a suspect. 

A postmortem has been completed, but a Garda statement said earlier this evening that the results would not be revealed for operational reasons. However, sources have said it is believed the young woman died from strangulation.

A Garda spokesperson has tonight reiterated an appeal for witnesses to the attack to come forward. 

“An Garda Síochána continue to appeal for any information on a Falcon Storm mountain bike with straight handlebars and distinctive yellow/ green front forks.

bike1 Source: Garda Press Office

“Gardaí continue to appeal for any person with any information on this fatal assault, who may not already have spoken to investigators, to come forward with that information.

“Gardaí continue to appeal to any persons that were in the Cappincur/Canal walk area of Tullamore, County Offaly before 4pm, yesterday afternoon Wednesday, 12th January 2022, to make contact with them.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

