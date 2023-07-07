Random school checks to be carried out to determine use of new free schoolbooks scheme

THE DEPARTMENT OF Education has begun audits of its free schoolbooks scheme in 240 primary schools.

The review, which has already begun, will look at how effectively the scheme operated and how funds were spent, as well as identify how the scheme could be improved.

Selected schools have been asked to submit a list of all books purchased using government funding for the upcoming school year.

In March, it was announced that primary schools would receive €96 per pupil under the scheme and that approximately 3,230 schools, including over 130 special schools, could avail of it.

Selected schools were asked to submit book lists by 30 June. The department has said it will be in touch again in September, when schools may be asked for more details of the procurement processes, suppliers, receipts, a cost breakdown, and more.

A spokesperson for the Department of Education said: “The Free Primary Schoolbook grant is a ring-fenced grant, that is it must be spent on a specific purpose as outlined by the Department in the guidance document.

“The board of management of a school must ensure that all ring-fenced grants are spent in line with the relevant Department guidance.

Any balances unspent at the year-end are notified to the external accountant and included in the balance sheet of the annual accounts.

The amount allocated to each school is based on the number of pupils enrolled as of September 2022, meaning some schools may end up with excess funding, or not enough.

However, it is understood that schools that fall short can claim the remaining cost from the department and will be reimbursed during the academic year.

The department has also allocated between €465 and €930 per primary school, depending on size, to compensate staff for the additional time spent managing the scheme.

Schools may employ an external person to do the work, or have the principal, a secretary or a Special Needs Assistant complete it in time for September.

When utilising the funds, schools were asked to acquire quotes from three suppliers and choose the cheapest one. Schools selected for the review may be required to prove they did so.

‘Financial burden’

The Department of Education has piloted the free schoolbooks scheme in 102 DEIS schools since 2020.

A portion of the 240 schools taking part in the evaluation will also be asked to provide feedback on the scheme, which may inform future funding.

In a recent survey by the Irish League of Credit Unions, nearly three quarters of parents said that the cost of back to school is a considerable financial burden.

Figures show that despite a slight reduction in costs overall compared to last year, families are struggling.

Parents will spend on average €1,152 per primary school child – down €43 on last year – and €1,288 at secondary level – down €230.

However, there has been no change in the percentage of parents going into debt (29%), with many borrowing over €500.