Wednesday 22 March 2023
Alamy Stock Photo
# schoolbook scheme
Primary schools to receive €96 per pupil under free schoolbooks scheme from September
The cost will cover schoolbooks, workbooks, and copybooks for primary school pupils.
14 minutes ago

PRIMARY SCHOOLS ARE set to receive €96 per pupil from September under the government’s free schoolbooks scheme.

Further details of the €50 million scheme are due to be outlined by Education Minister Norma Foley later this morning.

It’s believed the figure will equate to €96 per pupil.

This figure is based on data gathered from a free school book pilot scheme which has operated in 102 DEIS primary schools since September 2020.

Every primary school and special school is included in the scheme, which will benefit around 558,000 children.

Funding for the scheme was included in Budget 2023 and the cost will cover schoolbooks, workbooks, and copybooks for primary school pupils.

Speaking during the Budget announcement, Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath said the scheme “is a reflection of the value we place on an education for all”.

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
