246 Irish citizens evacuated from Sudan as evacuation flights cease

TÁNAISTE MICHEÁL MARTIN has confirmed that 246 Irish citizens and their dependents have been evacuated from Sudan.

Speaking in the Dáil last week, Martin explained that dependents “ordinarily means children and spouses who may not be citizens, but they are generally evacuated as well”.

In a statement today, Martin thanked Irish consular teams working across the region for their support.

He also called for an end to the violence in Sudan “so humanitarian aid can reach those who need it most”.

246 Irish citizens and their dependents have been evacuated from Sudan since the start of the conflict.



Thank you to our consular teams working across the region.



I again urge an end to the violence in #Sudan so humanitarian aid can reach those who need it most. — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) May 2, 2023

The latest advice from the Department of Foreign Affairs to Irish citizens in Sudan is to “shelter in place, remain indoors and observe local restrictions”.

However, if they judge it is safe to do, the Department said “citizens may decide to seek to depart Sudan at their own risk” and adds that “travel routes should be assessed carefully before deciding to travel”.

Those seeking to depart Sudan for neighbouring countries should also take careful advice before doing so as border crossings may be closed, or may involve long transit and processing times.

The Embassy of Ireland in Kenya will provide information to registered citizens on any planned evacuation options from Sudan, if these become available.

Evacuation flights from Wadi Saeedna Airbase have now ceased.

Meanwhile, the British Foreign Secretary said the British mission in Sudan is “not over yet” despite the end of the evacuation airlift.

The final evacuation flights left Sudan for Cyprus yesterday, with any British citizens seeking to leave now relying on making their own way to safety through Port Sudan or at land borders into neighbouring countries.

James Cleverly said the situation remained dangerous and officials were still in Port Sudan to help Britons seeking to leave the country.

Irish citizens have been among those evacuated from Sudan on flights arranged by the UK.

During the airlift – the longest and largest operation undertaken by any Western nation in Sudan – some 2,341 people were evacuated on 28 flights, the PA news agency understands.

Cleverly told GB News: “There is still an ongoing humanitarian situation, we still have a presence at Port Sudan, both a military presence and a number of other government officials to help British nationals and their dependents leave the country.”

He added: “We will ensure that we maintain a presence to support British nationals, because the situation in Sudan, sadly, is still volatile, and it is still dangerous.”

As well as officials and military personnel in Port Sudan, HMS Lancaster is off the coast to support them.

Cleverly said the evacuation from Sudan would have a “significant” cost to taxpayers.

But the British foreign secretary told LBC Radio: “What we have found increasingly now, as people use those land routes to Port Sudan, in many instances they are less in need of an air evacuation from Sudan itself.

“There are a number of options available from Port Sudan, including a ferry across to Saudi Arabia.”

He added: “At the moment we have a warship just off the coast of Port Sudan, we have a cross-Whitehall team of officials in Port Sudan to help British nationals leave the country.

“We can scale that up, or indeed scale that down, according to circumstances.”

The international focus is shifting to preventing a wider humanitarian catastrophe in the region and Cleverly also warned that any further fighting would hamper relief efforts.

The United Nations said Sudanese army chief General Abdel Fattah Burhan and his rival General Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, the head of a paramilitary group known as the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), have agreed to send representatives to the negotiation table in a bid to establish a more stable truce.

Generals Burhan and Dagalo, both with powerful foreign backers, were allies in an October 2021 military coup that halted Sudan’s fraught transition to democracy, but they have since turned on each other.

-With additional reporting from Press Association