Poll: Is a 25% cut in agricultural emissions high enough?

EMISSION REDUCTION TARGETS were agreed yesterday after days of intense negotiations between Government parties over how much agriculture emissions should be reduced.
That figure is now 25%, which is among several targets set for sectors of society with the aim of reducing emissions by 51% by 2030.
The Chair of the Climate Change Advisory Council has described the sectoral targets as ‘problematic’.
Campaign group Friends of the Earth said 25% is too low for agriculture and that other sectors would have to make up the difference.
However, Irish Farmers’ Association President Tim Cullinan warned that farmers will vigorously oppose any attempts to undermine farm livelihood.
We want to know: Is a 25% cut in agricultural emissions high enough?
Poll Results:
