Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 18°C Thursday 28 July 2022
Advertisement

Emission ceilings: Here's how much each sector will have to cut

While agriculture was a sticking point in recent days, the Government agreed a deal earlier this evening.

By Tadgh McNally Thursday 28 Jul 2022, 9:22 PM
9 minutes ago 465 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5828512
Agriculture was a key sticking point in recent days
Image: RollingNews.ie
Agriculture was a key sticking point in recent days
Agriculture was a key sticking point in recent days
Image: RollingNews.ie

EMISSION REDUCTION TARGETS have officially been set by the Government, following days of intense negotiations over how much the agriculture sector would be required to cut emissions.

A deal was finally reached earlier today, with the Government deciding that farmers must cut their greenhouse gas emissions by 25% by 2030.

While agriculture has been the sticking point in recent days, other sectors will now have to work to bring down their emissions over the coming years to hit an overall reduction of 51% by 2030.

What is expected of each sector?

The targets are being placed on the electricity, transport, buildings, industry and agriculture sectors, with each sector now being asked to bring down the amount of greenhouse gas they produce by a specific amount.

Late last year, with the publication of the Climate Action Plan, the Government indicated how much each individual sector would be expected to cut these greenhouse gas emissions by to meet the overall 51% target by 2030.

These targets are:

  • Electricity – 75%
  • Transport – 50%
  • Commercial and public buildings – 45%
  • Residential Buildings – 40%
  • Industry – 35%
  • Agriculture – 25%
  • Others (including petroleum refining and waste) – 50%

Originally, it was expected that emission reduction targets would be placed on both land-use and forestry, however this has been deferred by another 18 months to allow the Land-Use strategy to be completed.

The Journal previously detailed where these targets came from and why exactly Ireland needs to reduce its emissions in the first place.

Why was agriculture so controversial?

Divisions within the Government parties on how much the agriculture sector would be expected to drop its emissions by were the primary sticking point for the emissions targets.

Agriculture – the largest emitter of greenhouse gases – was given a target reduction range of between 22% and 30% last November when the Climate Action Plan was published.

Members of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, particularly backbench TDs from more rural constituencies, wanted to see the target stick closer to 22%, while members of the Green Party wanted to push towards 30%.

There was additional pressure from farming lobby groups, like the Irish Farming Association, who sought to keep the target to 22%.

Days of negotiations between the Department of the Environment and the Department of Agriculture followed, with senior Government sources initially expressing concern whether a deal could be reached.

However, yesterday evening the first signs that a compromise would be reached as sources said that talks were progressing. This followed further progress this morning before a deal was eventually struck this afternoon.

Related Read

28.07.22 Challenging but achievable: Govt announces 25% emission reduction target for agriculture sector

Farming organisations have been particularly critical of a lack of confirmed supports as to how they will make the cuts, however the Government did say there would be “generous financial incentives” within to meet the targets within Budget 2023.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue said that while the targets are “challenging” he does see them as being achievable for farmers.

“I believe that this target reflects a very challenging, but ultimately achievable ambition for the sector,” McConalogue said.

“Farmers in this sector have been on a pathway to reduce emissions for many years but we are now stepping up those ambitions.

“I will back farm families and this government will too over the course of the next decade to reach our ambitious targets. 

“We will support them on every step of the way.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
@TadghMcN
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie