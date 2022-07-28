Agreement on agriculture emissions target may be reached today as talks set to resume

AN AGREEMENT ON emission reduction targets for the agriculture sector could be reached today, with talks set to resume between the three Coalition leaders.

Negotiations between officials from both the Department of Agriculture and the Department of the Environment finished without a result yesterday evening.

It came hours after Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan failed to approve final sectoral targets at the last Cabinet meeting before the summer break.

However, one Government source said that an agreement may possibly be reached tomorrow or by the end of the week.

Speaking after the Cabinet meeting yesterday, Ryan told reporters that the Coalition was “still working on it”, while Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue gave a thumbs-up through his car window as he left the meeting at Dublin Castle.

Advertisement

The Government’s Climate Action Plan 2021 set out a 22-30% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions target for the agriculture sector, the lowest target of any sector despite its high emissions.

Agriculture wants to see its target set at 22%, saying that would be “challenging but achievable”, while others say it must be higher if Ireland is to meet its legally-binding climate obligations.

Yesterday, Green Party Senator Pauline O’Reilly said that the lower end of the scale was “not acceptable” and that she didn’t think the Green Party would accept it.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One, after being asked would the party leave the coalition, O’Reilly said,: “It depends on what figure it comes back at”.

“Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have to now show their true colours and have to not greenwash and actually demonstrate that all sectors have to play their part.”

However, O’Reilly clarified and said that it not being acceptable did not necessarily mean the party would opt to leave the coalition.

Speaking before the Cabinet meeting, the Taoiseach said the targets will be challenging for all sectors, but that “all sectors will have to stretch themselves”.

He said climate change is “the existential challenge facing the world, and Ireland clearly has to play its part”.

“The challenges in these ceilings will be very very significant indeed, from transport, to energy, to agriculture. I would have to say in fairness to agriculture, already the targets that have been set are very very challenging, and will be challenging,” he said.

“We’re looking at ways as to how in all sectors, including agriculture, we can stretch those targets and ensure a meaningful contribution all round.”

Last week, the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) provisional figures for Ireland’s 2021 greenhouse gas emissions show a 4.7% increase compared to the previous year.

Emissions had decreased by 3.6% in 2020 compared to 2019. Much of the drop that year was due to the pandemic but they had also fallen by 4.5% the year before.