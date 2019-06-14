This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tobacco worth over €15,000 seized by Revenue officers in Munster

The seizures occurred following operations in Shannon and Limerick city.

By Conor McCrave Friday 14 Jun 2019, 9:22 PM
37 minutes ago 2,480 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4683483
Photo of tobacco seized during the operations.
REVENUE OFFICERS HAVE seized 30kg of tobacco following a series of intelligence-led investigations in Shannon and Limerick. 

The total retail value of the tobacco was worth over €15,400 and a loss to the Exchequer of €12,900. 

On Monday, following routine operations officers seized 12kgs of Amber Leaf tobacco. 

In a related operation yesterday, Revenue officers seized 18kg of Amber Leaf tobacco following a search under warrant at a retail premises, and adjoining private residence, in Limerick City. 

An Irish woman in her 30s was interviewed at the scene. 

The seized tobacco was found in packages which arrived from the Netherlands and destined for addresses in Limerick. 

Investigations are ongoing with a view to prosecution, according to a statement from gardaí. 

If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on the free phone number 1800 295 295.

